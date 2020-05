Baekhyun has treated fans with a slew of new teasers for his upcoming release 'Delight'.

The popular idol star revealed the teasers, also titled "Sticky Ver". Baekhyun's newest teasers show him taking on a more mature and artistic concept as a mellow piano beat plays in the background.

Stay tuned for Baekhyun's comeback on May 25th at 6 PM KST!