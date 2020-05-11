14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Netizens speculate GFriend is gearing up for a comeback after members are spotted with new hair colors

AKP STAFF

Netizens think GFriend is gearing up for a comeback after the members were spotted with brand new hair colors. 

The members were recently spotted at the wedding of Sowon's sister where they performed a congratulatory song. Sharp-eyed netizens were quick to point out that the members' hair colors were different, including ash brown, pink, black, and blonde colors. Netizens are expressing their anticipation on online community boards, saying: 

"Yerin looks like an actual doll with blonde hair."

"SinB looks the best with dark black hair."

"I'm so excited."

"In waiting for this."
"Is it a fierce concept? Judging by the hair, I think it might be."

"Happiness..."


What do you think? Check out the footage of the members singing at the wedding below!

kxk3,755 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

if it’s true it’s gonna be after txt obvs so June/july maybe? A summer bop from gfriend? I can’t wait 😊

MassiveKpopFan47 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Oh yes.

