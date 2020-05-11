Prosecution requests 3 years in prison for Ahn Joon Young PD & Kim Yong Bum CP of 'Produce' series

On May 12, the final court hearing surrounding the manipulation of the Mnet audition programs, the 'Produce' series, took place at the Seoul Central District Court Building.

On this day, prosecution spoke up to represent the plaintiff's side, requesting a sentence of 3 years in prison for Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP of the 'Produce' series. Ahn PD and Kim CP currently face charges such as interference of business, committing fraud through the manipulation of TV broadcasts, acceptance of bribery, etc.

In addition, prosecution also requested 1 year of prison for other entertainment company affiliates also facing trial on this day, for charges of involvement in bribery services.



Stay tuned for updates on the court's final decision and sentence.