'Dispatch' claims WINNER's Song Min Ho performed at a club in Gangwon-do amidst COVID19 advisory

On May 12, media outlet 'Dispatch' raised questions after WINNER member Song Min Ho was spotted allegedly performing at a club in Gangwon-do, Yangyang.

According to 'Dispatch', Song Min Ho stopped by a club 'A' in Yangyang this past weekend in the late hours between May 3~4. There, he put on an impromptu performance of his hit solo track "FIANCÉ" next to the DJ box, surprising club goers.

'Dispatch' further claimed that most of the club goers who enjoyed Song Min Ho's performance wore their masks below their chins, having lowered them after entering the club. Many of the club goers who visited club 'A' this past weekend were privately shuttled to the location from Seoul, the media outlet added on.



Regarding this matter, one representative from club 'A' stated to 'Dispatch', "Song Min Ho only stopped by briefly while he was in the area. We did not invite him for the sake of holding a performance. Also, there were very few customers, as it was on the last day of the long weekend. Many of the audience members were Song Min Ho's acquaintances."

Meanwhile over the same weekend, South Korea experienced a rise in new COVID19 cases despite several weeks of virus containment, due to the fact that club goers with dormant symptoms visited several clubs in Itaewon, spreading COVID19 rapidly within a tight group. As of May 12, as many as 101 new COVID19 cases have been detected as having sprouted from these Itaewon club visitors.