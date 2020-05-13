Popular Youtuber with cancer leaves a goodbye message for her subscribers before passing away

A Popular Youtuber with biliary tract cancer left a goodbye message for her subscribers before passing away on May 6th.

On May 2nd, Youtuber JIGUIN (Eun Chan) uploaded a video titled "49th fighting against cancer diary" which was her final video. In the video, she states: "How are you, everyone? It became hot all of a sudden. These days, I think that I"m almost there. Fighting this disease has been difficult so my heart is light now. I wanted to greet everyone with a pretty face after discharging, but I am squeezing every last bit of energy out to give this update."







Eun Chan's younger sister uploaded a comment to the video on May 7th, which stated that Eun Chan passed away on May 6th at 4 PM. She stated: "My sister guessed right when she said that the day she would leave would be a day with great weather, without any pollution. We are utter strangers, but I bow my head in thanks for your warm comforts and condolences. I bet my sister would be happy too."

Eun Chan gained popularity for her fun videos as a Korean living in Japan. She revealed her illness to her subscribers in a diary video on April 12, 2019.