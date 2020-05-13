11

ASTRO snags their first win for "Knock" on Show Champion

ASTRO got their first win for their comeback release "Knock."

The official Twitter account for the show posted about the win, saying: "The Champion Song for May 13th's Show Champion? It's ASTRO's 'Knock'! The shining idols stealing the hearts of fans around the globe, we sincerely send our congratulations to ASTRO for their win." 

The group beat out strong contenders like Taeyeon, IU, and SUGA to secure the win! 

Congratulations to ASTRO! Check out footage of their win as well as their performance of "Knock" below. 

brideofchani75 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

deserve!

mamamooqueens23 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

ASTRO deserves it. my babys have worked so hard! They deserve so much more attention

