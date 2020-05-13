ASTRO snags their first win for "Knock" on Show Champion

ASTRO got their first win for their comeback release "Knock."

5월 13일 쇼챔피언 '챔피언송'은? 아스트로(ASTRO)의 입니다! 글로벌 팬심을 두드린 파워 청량돌 '아스트로(ASTRO)'의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다💜 pic.twitter.com/NCWfDOxRxR — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) May 13, 2020

The official Twitter account for the show posted about the win, saying: "The Champion Song for May 13th's Show Champion? It's ASTRO's 'Knock'! The shining idols stealing the hearts of fans around the globe, we sincerely send our congratulations to ASTRO for their win."

The group beat out strong contenders like Taeyeon, IU, and SUGA to secure the win!

Congratulations to ASTRO! Check out footage of their win as well as their performance of "Knock" below.