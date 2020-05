There is now more evidence that BTS's SUGA will be making a comeback as Agust D.

The music streaming platform Apple Music uploaded a new profile photo of SUGA tied up with ropes which is the same as the figure tied up in Big Hit Entertainment's teaser images for the release.

After much speculation, fans are over the moon with joy after learning that Agust D's second album will be dropping soon.

Are you excited for Agust D's comeback?