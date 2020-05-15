2

Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from May 15th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Woo!ah! debuted with "woo!ah!", NU'EST came back with "I'm in Trouble", BVNDIT returned with "Jungle", Bolbbalgan4 made a comeback with "Hug", and Busters returned with "Paeonia".

As for the nominees, Oh My Girl and ASTRO were up against each other with "Nonstop" and "Knock'", but it was Oh My Girl's "Nonstop" that took the win. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

There were also performances by Choi Bomin & Shin Ye EunOh My GirlASTRONCT DreamFanaticsNattyMoon Jong UpGWSNH&DCRAVITY2Z, and D.Coy.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Woo!ah!


COMEBACK: NU'EST


COMEBACK: BVNDIT


COMEBACK: Bolbbalgan4


COMEBACK: Busters


Choi Bomin & Shin Ye Eun


Oh My Girl


ASTRO


NCT Dream


Fanatics


Natty


Moon Jong Up


GWSN


H&D


CRAVITY


2Z


D.Coy


  1. Oh My Girl
  2. MUSIC BANK
IMakeMyPoint110 pts 39 seconds ago 0
39 seconds ago

Finally!! A Music Bank Win!!! 8th Win for OMG Nonstop!!! Congratulations, our fandom lives up to our name, we made a miracle happen for Oh My Girl!

