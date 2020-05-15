Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from May 15th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Woo!ah! debuted with "woo!ah!", NU'EST came back with "I'm in Trouble", BVNDIT returned with "Jungle", Bolbbalgan4 made a comeback with "Hug", and Busters returned with "Paeonia".



As for the nominees, Oh My Girl and ASTRO were up against each other with "Nonstop" and "Knock'", but it was Oh My Girl's "Nonstop" that took the win. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

There were also performances by Choi Bomin & Shin Ye Eun, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, NCT Dream, Fanatics, Natty, Moon Jong Up, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, 2Z, and D.Coy.





Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: Woo!ah!







COMEBACK: NU'EST







COMEBACK: BVNDIT







COMEBACK: Bolbbalgan4







COMEBACK: Busters







Choi Bomin & Shin Ye Eun







Oh My Girl







ASTRO







NCT Dream







Fanatics







Natty







Moon Jong Up







GWSN







H&D







CRAVITY







2Z







D.Coy







