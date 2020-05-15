IZ*ONE release main trailer for upcoming docufilm 'Eyes on Me: The Movie' & official poster

IZ*ONE have released the main trailer for their upcoming documentary movie 'Eyes on Me: The Movie'.



'Eyes on Me: The Movie" will follow 'Produce 48' project group IZ*ONE during their very first Asia concert tour 'Eyes on Me'. The concert took place in the summer of 2019, but fans will get to view unseen footage as well as special behind-the-scenes moments in the film.



IZ*ONE's movie premieres on June 10 KST. What do you think of the preivew?



