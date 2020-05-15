Supernova's Yoon Hak discharged from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Supernova's Yoon Hak has been discharged from the hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis.



On May 15, Supernova's Japanese label SV Entertainment announced Yoon Hak had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. The label stated, "Since April 1, Yoon Hak has been hospitalized in Seoul after testing positive for COVID-19, and he's now been discharged on May 15 after over a month of treatment," and added a note of appreciation for his fans who showed support.



Yoon Hak himself also wrote, "I wish to sincerely apologize for causing discomfort and concern to our fans and representatives. I gained strength through all of the encouragement I received during my hospitalization and was able to undergo the long-term treatment with a strong heart as a result."



As previously reported, Yoon Hak was the first celebrity in Korea to test positive for the virus back on April 1. He was later caught up in a controversy for allegedly spreading COVID-19 to a woman in the adult entertainment business.