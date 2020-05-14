Military clarifies that Suho was not given special treatment after he was seen riding a military car at his enlistment

EXO's Suho enlisted in the military on May 14th at the Nonsan Training Center. He was spotted taking goodbye photos with the rest of his fellow members.

However, Suho's enlistment sparked some controversy after he was seen being picked up by a military car. After netizens began complaining that Suho was receiving special treatment due to his status as a celebrity, the military released conflicting statements. Suho's representatives stated that the car was arranged after being contacted ahead of time by the military, while the military stated that they "did not make the suggestion. This is not the truth. This is not special treatment. Suho went to the wrong place. Because they were short on time and many fans were gathered in front of the camp, we transferred him using a military car. "













The fans were also criticized for their inability to adhere to social distancing policies and gathering to send Suho away. Do you think netizens are overreacting?

