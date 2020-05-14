6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Military clarifies that Suho was not given special treatment after he was seen riding a military car at his enlistment

EXO's Suho enlisted in the military on May 14th at the Nonsan Training Center. He was spotted taking goodbye photos with the rest of his fellow members. 

However, Suho's enlistment sparked some controversy after he was seen being picked up by a military car. After netizens began complaining that Suho was receiving special treatment due to his status as a celebrity, the military released conflicting statements. Suho's representatives stated that the car was arranged after being contacted ahead of time by the military, while the military stated that they "did not make the suggestion. This is not the truth. This is not special treatment. Suho went to the wrong place. Because they were short on time and many fans were gathered in front of the camp, we transferred him using a military car. " 




The fans were also criticized for their inability to adhere to social distancing policies and gathering to send Suho away. Do you think netizens are overreacting? 

nunyabsnss3,651 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

As an EXO-L I think that the fans who went should definitely be criticized for not social distancing, especially since Suho wanted to enlist quietly. Not only were they being irresponsible during this pandemic, they also ignored Suho's own wishes. I get it, we'll all miss him, but they should respect his wishes and most importantly follow social distancing.

jack-bean241 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I suspect the reality of celebrity military service is that celebrities are often offered preferential treatment with some celebrities taking advantage of the offer and some not. This car ride doesn't seem like a big deal though. Upon intake, you cant just let a celebrity walk with the others because it will cause a chaotic scene.

