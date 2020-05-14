Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 3 to May 9

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 3 to May 9 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 50,091,272 Points

2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 40,692,717 Points

3. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 34,573,169 Points

4. Taeyeon - "Happy" - 30,843,274 Points

5. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 24,359,244 Points

6. Gaho - "Start" - 23,609,217 Points

7. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 23,146,536 Points

8. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 21,837,930 Points

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 21,083,943 Points



10. Zico - "Any Song" - 19,199,828 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. ASTRO - '[GATEWAY]'

2. NCT DREAM - 'Reload'

3. GOT7 - 'DYE'

4. Suho - 'Self-Portrait'



5. Oh My Girl - 'NONSTOP'



6. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - Season 1'



7. ONEUS - 'IN ITS TIME'



8. TOO - 'REASON FOR BEING'



9. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'



10. Jo Sung Jin - 'The Wanderer (Deluxe)'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. MC The Max - "Bloom"

3. Jin Minho - "Half"



4. Gaho - "Start"

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"





Source: Gaon

