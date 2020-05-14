EXO send off leader Suho together as he enlists for his mandatory service

On May 14, EXO's leader Suho enlisted for his mandatory military service duties at the ROK army's Nonsan new recruit training center!

The idol's enlistment took place privately in light of the ongoing COVID19 situation; but soon after the new recruits reported in for their basic training, EXO's staff members updated fans with some endearing photos via the 'Lysn' app!

As you can see in the photos above (and below), EXO members Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun all decided to send their leader Suho off for his mandatory service in the traditional, EXO-method. The members first began this tradition - of putting their hands together on the enlisting member's head - when D.O. and Xiumin enlisted last year.

What also made this occasion special for fans was that it was Chen's first time greeting fans through a fan platform, since his marriage and the birth of his daughter earlier this year. Meanwhile, EXO-Ls worldwide took to Twitter to send leader Suho off with the hashtag #LetsMeetAgain_SUHO in their own ways, also welcoming Chen back with the hashtag #Jongdae.

Meanwhile, after completing his 4-week basic military training, Suho will serve the remainder of his mandatory duties as a public service worker.

Best of luck, Suho!