Posted 1 hour ago

'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother

AKP STAFF

Reporters and staff from 'MBC's True Story' sought out Hara's biological mother. 

The May 6th episode of the show featured Hara's brother, Goo Ho In, who is currently in a contentious legal battle with his mother who is trying to claim Hara's assets, even though she abandoned the two children at a young age. Hara's mother has gained increasingly negative attention due to her behavior, including asking celebrities for photos at her daughter's funeral. 

Goo Hara's mother did not respond to questions from the reporters and told them: "No. I have nothing to say. Why are you doing this?" When asked about her legal battle regarding Hara's inheritance, she stated: "I have nothing to say. Please leave." 

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,825 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I don’t usually like to get involved in family affairs particularly if I don’t know them.... but Hara’s mother has a lot to answer for. Imagine having such a beautiful girl and mistreating her, and then when you lose her early you use that to try and get money out of it. Absolutely disgusting and I don’t think there’s any excuse that she can try that’s going to cut it

2

nina97x1,694 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Go off! Harass the F out of that evil lady. She doesn’t deserve kindness from anyone.

