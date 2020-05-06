'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother

Reporters and staff from 'MBC's True Story' sought out Hara's biological mother.

The May 6th episode of the show featured Hara's brother, Goo Ho In, who is currently in a contentious legal battle with his mother who is trying to claim Hara's assets, even though she abandoned the two children at a young age. Hara's mother has gained increasingly negative attention due to her behavior, including asking celebrities for photos at her daughter's funeral.



Goo Hara's mother did not respond to questions from the reporters and told them: "No. I have nothing to say. Why are you doing this?" When asked about her legal battle regarding Hara's inheritance, she stated: "I have nothing to say. Please leave."



