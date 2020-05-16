1

1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' not airing tonight

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is not airing tonight.

On May 16, MBC announced that instead of the usual live broadcast of 'Show! Music Core', a KBO League baseball game between the Lotte Giants and Hanhwa Eagles is airing in its place. 

After the baseball game, a re-run of 'The King of Mark Singer' and a regular airing of 'Hangout with Yoo' will broadcast.

Stay tuned for 'Show! Music Core' next week!

