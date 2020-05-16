MBC's 'Show! Music Core' not airing tonight

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is not airing tonight.
On May 16, MBC announced that instead of the usual live broadcast of 'Show! Music Core', a KBO League baseball game between the Lotte Giants and Hanhwa Eagles is airing in its place.
After the baseball game, a re-run of 'The King of Mark Singer' and a regular airing of 'Hangout with Yoo' will broadcast.
Stay tuned for 'Show! Music Core' next week!
