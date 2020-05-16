3

f(x)'s Victoria drops 'Victoria' album highlight medley

f(x)'s Victoria has dropped an album highlight medley for 'Victoria'.

Victoria is making a comeback with her first full album, and she's revealed a preview for her tracks above. 'Victoria' will mark the f(x) member's first release since her single 'Roof on Fire' in 2018, and it's set to drop on May 19 KST.

What do you think of Victoria's album preview?

