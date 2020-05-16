Back on May 14, the competitors of Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' wrapped up their first round of performances, under the theme of 'Song fo King'.

Each of the 7 competition boy groups including Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO performed a cover of a top K-Pop boy group song. The rankings were determined by the groups themselves, as each team sent out 6 representatives to anonymously fill out the rankings of all of the competitors, excluding their own team.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

The first 'King of Song' round rankings were as follows:

1st place - The Boyz

2nd place - Pentagon

3rd place - ONF

4th place - TOO

5th place - Golden Child

6th place - VERIVERY

7th place - ONEUS

However, due to the fact that the rankings of the first round battle stages were determined by the competitors themselves, many netizens felt that the results were rather unfair.

Comments from netizens included, "What's wrong with the rankings, are they all just purposely trying to bring down the teams they're scared of;;...? Are they scared of Golden Child because of their fandom...? 5th was seriously wrong and ONEUS in 7th was literally not right", "I personally liked The Boyz, ONEUS, Golden Child, and Pentagon... I think the way the idols themselves view the stages and the way that us viewers see the stages are very different", "I honestly thought Golden Child should have been in the top 3, if not at least 4th, so those rankings made no sense", "The groups are really trying to oust one another too much, Golden Child's stage was so pretty so I thought for sure they'd be in the top half", "I thought The Boyz, ONEUS, and ONF should have been the top 3", "ONEUS coming in last just didn't make sense. I watched it with my mom and even she thought that was odd", "It's ranking one another on their own so of course they're going to be calculative", and more.



Some shared their personal rankings after watching all 7 stages, commenting, "I thought The Boyz, Golden Child, ONF, and ONEUS were the top 4, the rest were all kind of mehh", "I thought it should have been TBZ, Golcha, ONF, ONEUS, Pentagon, TOO, VERIVERY", "The top 4 was literally Golden Child, ONEUS, ONF, The Boyz, based on the stage formations and the remixes", "I wanted it to be Pentagon, ONEUS, The Boyz, Golden Child, ONF, TOO, and VERIVERY;;;", etc.



What did you think of the first round performance rankings on 'Road To Kingdom'?