NCT Dream members say that their favorite pastime is doing 'aegyo battles' + describe their conception dreams

On May 5, boy group NCT Dream appeared as guests on SBS power FM's 'Cultwo Show' for the first time ever since debut!

On his day, NCT Dream discussed their comeback with title track "Reload", and also answered various questions sent in by listeners. While chatting, DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked the group, "What do you do to pass the time?" Member Jisung remarked, "I think we like to play petty games. We play different games, but we also have 'aegyo battles'." Here, Chenle chimed in with, "Some of the members do it and some don't. The ones who like to do 'aegyo battles' to the death are Renjun, Haechan, and Jaemin, those three."

Haechan then added, "There's also a notable player on the rise, Jisung." The NCT Dream boys then demonstrated what their 'aegyo battles' look like! In the end, Renjun was declared the loser and Haechan, the winner.

Later on, one listener asked NCT Dream to share the conception dreams their parents had about them, before they were born. Jisung stated, "My mother said she was in a room full of sparkling accessories, and there was one particularly sparkly one in the right bottom corner. The owner said that it wasn't for sale, but my mother kept asking for it until he gave it up." Renjun also shared his, with, "My mother said that a very large snake wrapped her up."





