Mark visits NCT Dream during their 'Music Bank' comeback stage with delicious drinks

NCT Dream delighted fans back on May 1, not only with their fantastic comeback stages on KBS2's 'Music Bank', but also by showing off their tight-knit friendship with fellow NCT member Mark!

In an Instagram update on May 1 backstage during their 'Music Bank' recording, the NCT Dream members posed with their surprise visitor - NCT's Mark, a graduate of NCT Dream! It looks like Mark didn't come empty-handed, as all of the NCT Dream members hold up delicious 'Gong Cha' beverages in their hands, thanking Mark for the treat.

Did you catch NCT Dream's comeback stages on this week's 'Music Bank' with "Ridin'"?