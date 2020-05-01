Mnet's hip-hop reality 'Good Girl' reveals individual cast posters of Hyoyeon, Ailee, Jamie, Jiwoo, & more

Mnet's upcoming new hip-hop reality series 'Good Girl: Who Robbed the Broadcasting Station?' has dropped individual posters of its female cast members - Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Ailee, Jamie (Park Ji Min), Cheetah, CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Young Ji!

Premiering this May 14 at 9:30 PM KST, Mnet's 'Good Girl' is a team mission reality series where the 10 ladies of the 'Good Girl' team face off against the broadcasting station, Mnet. Each week, Mnet will be challenging the 'Good Girl' team to unique missions involving guest opponents.

Will you tuning in to Mnet's 'Good Girl'?