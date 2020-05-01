10

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Mnet's hip-hop reality 'Good Girl' reveals individual cast posters of Hyoyeon, Ailee, Jamie, Jiwoo, & more

AKP STAFF

Mnet's upcoming new hip-hop reality series 'Good Girl: Who Robbed the Broadcasting Station?' has dropped individual posters of its female cast members - Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Ailee, Jamie (Park Ji Min), Cheetah, CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Young Ji!

Premiering this May 14 at 9:30 PM KST, Mnet's 'Good Girl' is a team mission reality series where the 10 ladies of the 'Good Girl' team face off against the broadcasting station, Mnet. Each week, Mnet will be challenging the 'Good Girl' team to unique missions involving guest opponents. 

Will you tuning in to Mnet's 'Good Girl'?

  1. Ailee
  2. Cheetah
  3. Yeeun
  4. Hyoyeon
  5. Jiwoo
  6. Park Ji Min
3 3,832 Share 43% Upvoted

1

markel9000646 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Why does Yeeun look so freaking good, oh wait that’s obvious.

Share

0

thealigirl84,017 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Yeeun looks so good!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink, Akdong Musician (AKMU), B.A.P, Taeyang, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, Girls
The best CF songs of Kpop Groups
9 hours ago   91   18,634

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND