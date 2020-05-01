HA:TFELT says she's not interested in luxury items and that fans worried about her because she only had one handbag

43

HA:TFELT says she has no interest in luxury items anymore.

The former Wonder Girls member appeared on the May 1st broadcast of SBS Radio Show 'Oppa's Radio with Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin' where she talked about her newest album '1719'. She stated that the album is "filled with stories that no one knows about except real friends and family." 


HA:TFELT also revealed more about her personality, stating: "I'm comfortable without materialistic things. I have no interest in designer brands. When I was promoting, I only had one bag from a brand. In airport pictures, I would always bring the same bag so fans would worry about me and ask when I was throwing it away." 

Meanwhile, HA:TFELT released her first solo album '1719'' on April 23rd. 

borahae5,821 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

lol girl same! I get one bag/backpack and use it till things start to fall out of the rips 😹

SoHeeDoll719 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Same, I have one purse that was quite pricey and I'm using it until it's worn down, which will be awhile since it made out of leather.

