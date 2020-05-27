Lee Hyori impresses fans with her gardening skills

Lee Hyori impressed fans with her gardening skills.



On May 27, Lee Hyori shared the below clip of herself taking care of overgrown weeds around her house on Jeju Island with a weed wacker. Along with the clip on Instagram, she posted the message, "The gap between Seoul and Jeju," commenting on the difference in her life in the city and on the island with her husband Lee Sang Soon.



Fans responded, "Unni, you went down to Jeju Island again? Please stay in Seoul," "Wow, unni. You're so cool," "Bursting with coolness," and more.



Take a look at Lee Hyori's weed wacking skills below!



In other news, Lee Hyori, Rain, and Yoo Jae Suk are teaming up as a co-ed dance group on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



