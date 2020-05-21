Kim Ga Bin's sister says the reality show contestant and Big Bang's T.O.P are not dating.



'Love Catcher 2' contestant Kim Ga Bin and T.O.P were caught up in dating rumors on May 20, and YG Entertainment did not confirm or deny the reports. The rumors began when photos of the two allegedly in the same vacation location, alleged evidence of their matching pajamas, and a photo of the idol star with his arm around Kim Ga Bin made their way across social media.



A day later on May 21, Kim Ga Bin's older sister spoke up on Instagram to clarify the rumors, stating, "I took the photo of her on a family vacation, and I bought the Venus pajamas for her when I was buying my own too. It's a really popular pajama. Fans of T.O.P can also go to the Venus store and buy the same ones to wear. Should I print a receipt of my credit card? Do I need to search who wore the same pajamas before buying them?" She shared the photos below as well.





She also responded to fans and netizens who direct messaged her, stating, "I'll tell you that they are definitely not dating. The photos were just taken at a gathering of actors and acquaintances."



In other news, Kim Ga Bin signed on with SM C&C as an actress this past February.





