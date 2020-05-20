Big Bang's T.O.P and reality show contestant Kim Ga Bin rumored to be dating & YGE responds

Big Bang's T.O.P and reality show contestant Kim Ga Bin are rumored to be dating.



On May 20, Chinese media outlet Sina reported T.O.P and 'Love Catcher 2' contestant Kim Ga Bin have been dating since last year. A photo of the Big Bang star allegedly putting his arms around the Mnet reality star's shoulders can be seen in one photo below. Other now-deleted photos that were posted on the rumored couple's Instagram accounts also show similarities between places they visited and their pajamas.



YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm the details of our artist's personal life. We ask for your understanding."



In other news, Kim Ga Bin signed on with SM C&C as an actress this past February.