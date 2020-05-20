193

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

Big Bang's T.O.P and reality show contestant Kim Ga Bin rumored to be dating & YGE responds

AKP STAFF

Big Bang's T.O.P and reality show contestant Kim Ga Bin are rumored to be dating.

On May 20, Chinese media outlet Sina reported T.O.P and 'Love Catcher 2' contestant Kim Ga Bin have been dating since last year. A photo of the Big Bang star allegedly putting his arms around the Mnet reality star's shoulders can be seen in one photo below. Other now-deleted photos that were posted on the rumored couple's Instagram accounts also show similarities between places they visited and their pajamas.

YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm the details of our artist's personal life. We ask for your understanding."

In other news, Kim Ga Bin signed on with SM C&C as an actress this past February.

Kirsty_Louise12,796 pts 22 hours ago 6
22 hours ago

I hope this is true, T.O.P deserves some happiness after all the shit he went through. I only hope Knetz aren't hateful towards them, T.O.P has already had way too much of that.

blinkxblink100 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Iam happy for both of them if this is true. i have to say YG was spot on with this like its none of your business.

