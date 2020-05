On May 21, MAKEUS Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Sunmi is currently preparing with aims to come back in late June."

This will mark Sunmi's first solo comeback in approximately 10 months, since the release of "LALALAY". Sunmi is said to have worked with producer Frantz once again for her new comeback track, after working together on both "Siren" and "LALALAY".



Can't wait for Sunmi's return!