Rain to wash cars with Jang Sung Kyu on 'Workman'

Singer and actor Rain will be joining popular entertainer Jang Sung Kyu on his popular Youtube series titled 'Workman'.

The episode will follow the two entertainers as they take on jobs as car washers for the day. According to Rain's agency on May 27, filming for the episode recently completed. The wildly popular Youtube series continues to grab netizens' attention as Jang Sung Kyu takes his cast and crew on some wild shenanigans working various jobs for a day. After stills of Rain's appearance on the upcoming episode were revealed, fans have been counting down the days till the new episode is released. The new episode is slated to be released on June 5 at 6 pm KST.



Are you excited to see Rain on 'Workman'?



