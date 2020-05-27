Jo Yoon Hee's label confirms she has come to a divorce settlement with Lee Dong Gun

In an official statement of response to earlier 'Dispatch' reports of the Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee couple's divorce, Jo Yoon Hee's label King Kong by Starship confirmed the news to be true.

King Kong by Starship relayed on behalf of actress Jo Yoon Hee, "First, we would like to express our apologies for delivering unfortunate news. We would like to notify you that back on May 22, Jo Yoon Hee officialize her divorce with Lee Dong Gun via a settlement at Seoul's family court. We ask for your understanding in the inevitable situation, where we must deliver such sudden news to many who congratulated them on their marriage and cheered the couple on. Jo Yoon Hee will do her best to continue greeting you all through good promotions in the future."



The actor/actress couple Jo Yoon Hee and Lee Dong Gun has divorced after 3-years of marriage. The couple has one daughter, born in December of 2017.

