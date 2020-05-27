16

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Dispatch' reports that the Lee Dong Gun & Jo Yoon Hee couple has filed for divorce after 3-years of marriage

According to an exclusive 'Dispatch' report on May 28, actor/actress couple Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee have filed for divorce. 

According to one acquaintance, Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee are currently in the final stages of wrapping up their divorce settlement. "They had too many differences. They came to this decision after lengthy discussions," the acquaintance remarked. 

The alleged acquaintance also added on, "They considered the custody of their child as the most important agenda in their settlement. Jo Yoon Hee will have custody of their daughter." The two stars are expected to bring the divorce to a settlement quietly soon. 

Meanwhile, the Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee couple first met on the set of drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop'. The couple then registered their marriage in May of 2017, also welcoming their first daughter together in December of the same year. 

galspop138 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

For those who dont understand why people commenting him a trash @ this is karma for them both, it was because he used to date T-ARA's Jiyeon for 2 years but after few weeks of breaking up, he was confirmed to be in relationship with this woman and had a baby together. So, he was kinda cheated on Jiyeon. That's the tea.

jack-bean709 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I bet he cheated on her. Lee Dog Gun has always been trash.

