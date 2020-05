DJ/producer Ginjo will be partnering up with WayV's Ten and Xiaojun for his brand new single, "The Riot"!

This will mark DJ Ginjo's first time collaborating with his fellow SM Entertainment artists, outside of TraxX. Fans can look forward to Gingjo x Ten x Xiaojun's "The Riot", set for release this May 31 at 12 PM KST!