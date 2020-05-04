Former Dal Shabet member Serri is all smiles in summer bikini photos

Former Dal Shabet member Serri posted an update showing off her summer look.

The idol turned Youtuber made trending news with her recent update. Serri looks healthy and happy in her newest Instagram post as she poses and smiles for the camera in a bikini. The caption reads: "Isn't wearing a bikini and playing in the water the best in weather like today's?"





Serri's update caused her to hit trending news as she gained netizen attention for her healthy and happy appearance. Meanwhile, Dal Shabet reunited for their 9th anniversary in February of 2020.