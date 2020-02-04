Dal Shabet reunites to celebrate their 9th anniversary

The Dal Shabet members held a party to celebrate their 9th anniversary!

On February 4th, Dal Shabet's Serri posted a video on her Instagram showing off the group's ongoing friendship. The caption reads: "When we meet, our members can't stop talking. Come see our last party video darlings."

In the video, the girls are seen taking pictures and enjoying their time together while celebrating their 9th anniversary. Dal Shabet debuted in 2011 and the members are taking time to pursue their own individual activities. The group held a photo exhibition and mini-concert last September to October, making it the first time in three years that they greeted fans as a group.



