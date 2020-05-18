Enlisted WINNER member Kim Jin Woo makes loyal appearance to see co-'cutie line' member Dara's musical

Enlisted WINNER member Kim Jin Woo stopped by Dara's musical 'Another Oh Hae Young' this weekend.

On May 18 KST, the former 2NE1 member took to her personal Instagram account, writing, "Jin Woo, who unfortunately could not attend my first performance! He was able to see my weekend performance! As you'd expect, our 'cutie line' Jin Woo! His loyalty is awesome! Even though you came with buzzed hair, why are you still so pretty?! Thanks for coming! You're the best!"



In the accompanying image, Kim Jin Woo is seen dressed down in a hoodie and glasses, offering the camera two thumbs up. Dara is seen next to him holding a bouquet of flowers, still dressed in her stage costume.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin Woo became the first WINNER member to enlist in the military on April 2. Currently, both he and fellow member Lee Seung Hoon are both serving.

Check out Dara's Instagram post below!