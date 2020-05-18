Ha Sung Woon welcomes fans to 'Twilight Zone' with mysterious comeback image teaser

Ha Sung Woon's June comeback has now been confirmed!

On May 18 KST, his agency Star Crew took to his official social media channels to share a teaser image announcing the upcoming arrival of his 3rd solo mini album 'Twilight Zone.' Similar to the classic thriller TV series it is named after, the album's teaser image has a hint of eerieness, complete with a twinkling night sky of swirling blues, greens, and purples and billowing clouds. The imagery could be a subtle nod to the idol's 'sky' nickname and his solo fandom, whom is named after the Korean word for 'cloud.'

Meanwhile, 'Twilight Zone' is set for release on June 8.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!