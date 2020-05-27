TOMORROW x TOGETHER argue about whether Soobin or Beomgyu is the biggest troublemaker of the group

On May 27, rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER appeared as guests on MBC every1/MBC M's 'Weekly Idol'!

During the variety program, the TXT members took turns determining the most appropriate nicknames for each member. When it came Beomgyu's turn to pick out a random nickname "horn" and put it on the head of one of his members, he picked "troublemaker"!

At first, Beomgyu thought that the nickname might be meant for him, but after some debate, he chose the group's leader Soobin. However, Yeonjun added with a laugh, "Oh that nickname is more for Beomgyu and Hueningkai." Taehyun also had a different opinion to add on, as he said, "It's a tie [between Soobin, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai]."





Another part of the game was that the person chosen to wear the nickname "horn" had to guess what was written on his head. When Beomgyu tried to explain his decision by asking, "[Soobin], you lost your headphones recently, didn't you?", Soobin immediately guessed, "Oh, troublemaker?"

Flustered, Beomgyu tried his best to explain to the 'Weekly Idol' MCs that Soobin had a knack for losing all of his belongings, but in the end, he just couldn't help himself from accidentally saying the answer out loud! Watching the situation, MC Eunhyuk commented, "Maybe that nickname really should be for Beomgyu."

You can also check out some more clips of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's guest appearance on 'Weekly Idol', below! Make sure to watch the boys' 2020 version of their debut title song "Crown" in pajamas!