DAY6 explain meaning of their new album 'The Book of Us: The Demon' + apologize for their sudden hiatus

On May 12, in light of the recent release of their 6th mini album 'The Book of Us: The Demon', DAY6 took part in a Q&A to share some detailed insights into their comeback.

Previously back on May 11, JYP Entertainment revealed that DAY6 would be taking a temporary hiatus from their band promotions, in order to focus on the members' health recovery and recuperation. The announcement was met with great concern from DAY6's fans.



Check out what DAY6 had to share in their Q&A, below!

Q: Please introduce your album, 'The Book of Us: The Demon'. Did you find inspiration from any particular source?

A: "This album marks the third installment of our 'The Book of Us' series. We wanted to sing about the many irregularities that you experience throughout one's life. We prepared for this album hoping to provide even a small bit of comfort for those who may be suffering or struggling from imbalances in their emotions."





Q: Please tell us about your title track. It is very different from your past title tracks.

A: "Our title track 'Zombie' is a medium tempo, hip-hop inspired track, with DAY6's signature color added on top. It depicts a person who has decided to cut ties with their emotions as a zombie. It can seem heavy and difficult to approach just judging by the title, but actually it is a hopeful song, wishing that tomorrow might be a better day than today."





Q: What message does DAY6 hope to convey with the series 'The Book of Us'?

A: "Our 'The Book of Us' series captures various stories about interpersonal relations. Sometimes, you become captivated by something and then end up hurt, and sometimes you find hope after overcoming obstacles; it's not like we've lived long lives exactly, but we believe that to live is the repeat such events in one's life. We started this series thinking that we want to provide some healing for all of the lonely people of this world, while also sharing a link of empathy through music."



Q: Finally, what do you want to say to your fans?

A: "We know that you were all waiting with a lot of anticipation for our comeback. However, due to circumstances, we are unable to promote and we also feel very apologetic and disappointed. But we worked hard for this album, so we would appreciate it if you listened to it with affection. We will prepare diligently for that day when we can all breathe and sing together with My Days in a concert hall."

