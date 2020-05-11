BTS's next collaboration good is a stylish clothing line with 'Handsome Corporation' inspired by 'Blood, Sweat & Tears'

'Hyundai Shopping Mall's casual fashion brand 'Handsome Corporation' is next to collaborate with the boys of BTS, for a stylish, trendy new clothing line titled 'BTS | SYSTEM'!

The first line of 'BTS | SYSTEM' products is inspired by BTS's hit title track "Blood, Sweat & Tears". The line includes t-shirts, dresses, hoodies, caps, accessories, and more for a total of 25 different unique items, all taking motifs from the MV to "Blood, Sweat & Tears". The goods will be available via the 'Weverse Shop' as well as via a special website for 'Handsome Corporation' x 'BTS | SYSTEM'.



'BTS | SYSTEM' will be available via 'Weverse Shop' starting this May 15, and on 'Handsome Corporation's special collaboration website starting May 18. Make sure to also stay tuned for unique collaboration promotional contents, coming soon!