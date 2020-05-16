Crush tastes tears in 'Mayday' feat. Red Velvet's Joy teaser video

Crush has dropped a teaser video for "Mayday" featuring Red Velvet's Joy.



In the teaser video, the R&B singer tastes his own fresh tears, and you get a short snippet of the track's melody. "Mayday" is the first release from Crush's 'Homemade Series', and it's also he and Joy's first collaboration.



"Mayday" drops on May 20 KST. What do you think of the teaser?

