Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Crush tastes tears in 'Mayday' feat. Red Velvet's Joy teaser video

Crush has dropped a teaser video for "Mayday" featuring Red Velvet's Joy.

In the teaser video, the R&B singer tastes his own fresh tears, and you get a short snippet of the track's melody. "Mayday" is the first release from Crush's 'Homemade Series', and it's also he and Joy's first collaboration.

"Mayday" drops on May 20 KST. What do you think of the teaser? 

#자나깨나 #Mayday

jeyjin
23 hours ago

I usually don't listen to collabs but because two out of the three of my vocal crushes are in one song, I'll give it a listen.

lovelyluvie
23 hours ago

JOYXCRUSH i am soo excited

