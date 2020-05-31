11

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Crush donates undisclosed amount to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund

Crush has made a donation in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

On May 31 KST, the R&B singer took to his personal Instagram to write, "Many artists and people around the world get so much inspiration by black culture and music, including me. We have a duty to respect every race." He then added in Korean, "I think the human rights of everyone should have the right to receive respect."

He shared this message with an image that reads, "It is not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist." The next image revealed that he had donated an undisclosed amount to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund on May 30.

Meanwhile, DAY6's Jae recently revealed that he also made a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which provides bail assistance for low-income individuals.

Check out Crush's Instagram post below!

Polskie295 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

This is great. This is called genuine international solidarity. Black lives matter and everyone should know it.

kxk4,441 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

good job I also donated not a lot because Im still unemployed due to corona and I dont even know when Im gonna go back to work yet but I believe every amount helps and can make a change

Share

