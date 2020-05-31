17

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

DAY6's Jae makes an impressive donation to the #BlackLivesMatter movement

DAY6's Jae showed support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Lately, violence against innocent African Americans by the police has sparked protests all across America. Protestors, peaceful or not, are being arrested by the police en masse, sparking various funds to bail protesters out. One of them is the Minnesota Freedom Fund, "a community based nonprofit that combats the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low-income individuals who cannot otherwise afford it."

Jae donated 1000 USD to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, showing his support for the movement. You can read more about the movement here.

Chrisw5221108 pts 52 minutes ago 1
52 minutes ago

Im glad he is taking part in this it is very inspirational. I also I have understand why people have to assholes and downvote this issue. Like these trolls are mentally unstable. A innocent human being died for nothing. What if that person was your friend or your sibling or mother or your father . How would you feel?

sasural0 pt 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Thanks for helping out and supporting your black fans. Hope other artists will speak up too.

