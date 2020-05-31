DAY6's Jae makes an impressive donation to the #BlackLivesMatter movement

DAY6's Jae showed support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Lately, violence against innocent African Americans by the police has sparked protests all across America. Protestors, peaceful or not, are being arrested by the police en masse, sparking various funds to bail protesters out. One of them is the Minnesota Freedom Fund, "a community based nonprofit that combats the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low-income individuals who cannot otherwise afford it."



Jae donated 1000 USD to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, showing his support for the movement. You can read more about the movement here.