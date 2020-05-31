Dawn expresses overwhelming gratitude after HyunA surprises him with sentimental birthday video

Dawn took to social media to express his thanks in response to HyunA's special birthday surprise.



On May 31 KST, he shared a birthday video HyunA had created for him featuring a number of Dawn's close friends, acquaintances, and family members from all across the country wishing him a happy birthday with their own personal messages, including Dawn's parents and HyunA herself.



"I sincerely wish you a happy birthday," HyunA stated in the video. "Honestly, I wanted to prepare a surprise for you, and since you're such a quick-witted person, I thought you might figure it out."



"I just wanted you to know that there are really so many people that love you and believe in you. And wanted to be able to give that to you," she added. "As always, this year and in the future as well, I am always going to be with you. Because you are by my side, I hope we can continue to rely on each other and be together through happy things and sad things just like we are now."



"The most important thing is that when you're 27 [Korean age], you're in the middle of your youth. I want to support Hyojong [Dawn's real name] in whatever he wants to do, even from the small things, so I hope you try doing everything you want to do without measuring it. It would be good if we [could continue to be] as healthy together as we are now. First, I hope today is a happy day," she continued.



HyunA ended her message with, "Originally, I heard that birthdays are supposed to be happy all throughout the week. I hope that that happens. There's a lot that I want to say, but the video is getting long, so I'll end it here. I love you."



In the caption of his Instagram post, Dawn wrote called the day one that he was "extremely happy and grateful for," adding, "What can I say? It is a day where I can forget all the hard and tiring days because of the love many people have given me."



"Thank you so much to all of the fans, family, and friends who sent me messages; I will live with a more diligently grateful heart. HyunA, who worked hard preparing and making this video for me even though she isn't great with technology, thank you and I love you," he concluded, adding a red heart emoji.



The caption of the post was filled with Dawn's Instagram followers leaving supportive messages regarding his birthday and the sincere interaction between the couple.





Meanwhile, HyunA and Dawn have been in a relationship since 2016. Dawn officially turns 26 on June 1.

Check out the video below!