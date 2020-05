Ha Sung Woon is continuing to count down until his comeback!

On May 31 KST, the idol released another lyrics teaser for his 3rd mini album 'Twilight Zone.' The lyrics on the image read: "Here, without boundaries / Trusting each other / Don't doubt." The lyrics are paired with a close-up of Ha Sung Woon's face covered in a gorgeous cascade of blue and purple neon lights.





Meanwhile, 'Twilight Zone' is set for release on June 8.





Check out the lyrics teaser below!