Bomi and Lee Se Jin get into their characters in 'Oppa Will Date For You' posters

'Oppa Will Date For You' has revealed their cute, pink posters.

The upcoming webdrama features Lee Se Jin and A Pink's Bomi in the leading roles and Dream Note's Sumin and Jung Jin in the supporting roles. It will feature the four as best friends and show their love story. Bomi's character has had a crush on Lee Se Jin's character for a while. After her older brother passes away, his soul enters her body so she can get together with him.





The drama will be released every Thursday starting on June 4th through Seezn, U+ Mobile TV, Naver Series On, Skylife, Wavve, and GomTV.