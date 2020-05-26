HOTSHOT/UNB's Hojung enlists in the army

HOTSHOT/UNB's Hojung is enlisting today.

He wrote, "Hello, this is HOTSHOT's Hojung. I'm nervous because it's been a while since I wrote a letter like this to you about myself. It's going to be a bit sudden to HOTPLE, but I'm going to be enlisting. The thing I'm sorry and upset about is that I couldn't properly greet HOTPLE... But because of you, I was able to last and come this far. I'm a bit worried about enlisting, but I'll be healthy and finish up my duties. Don't worry about me and HOTPLE, stay healthy. I'll think about my memories with you while I'm there! Be well as always. I love you always and thank you."



Will you miss him while he's gone?



