Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Kang Daniel embraces his colors in 'The Star' photoshoot

Kang Daniel showed his colors for 'The Star'.

The soloist worked with various different colors for the photoshoot, including bright blue, pink, and more. He pulled off outfits and colors masterfully. During the interview, he said, "I like the hip hop genre and I think strong songs fit me the best. As a singer, my best quality is that I can express the genres I want to do well. My potential is infinite."

He also hinted that his next album was going to be a completely different style from his last comeback with 'Cyan'. Check out the photos below. 

efem2,359 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I'm obsessed with this photoshoot! Every page is amazing.

Vicentia262 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Too handsome

