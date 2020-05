B1A4's Sandeul will be returning soon!



On May 25 at midnight KST, Sandeul announced he will be returning with a new series of digital singles starting on May 27 at 6 PM KST. In the announcement post, he cast a question asking to guess the first song's title and dropped two clues. The post concluded by saying, "We are looking at Sandeul's room. What didn't happen in his room? Find out the answer in the music video on 27th at 6 PM~!"

