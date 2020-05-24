EXO's Baekhyun reveals 2nd M/V teaser for "Candy" ahead of comeback

EXO's Baekhyun is in the home stretch and has just released his second M/V teaser for the title track "Candy".

The popular idol and vocalist has been treating fans with various teaser contents as he gears up for his comeback with 2nd solo album 'Delight'. On May 25 at midnight KST, Baekhyun released another M/V teaser for the fans. In this M/V teaser, Baekhyun shows off his delicate and sleek visuals while walking through an arcade.

Stay tuned for Baekhyun's release on May 25 at 6 PM KST!