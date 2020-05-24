Netizens in awe over the quality of this BTS fan's artwork

Netizens are in awe over the BTS fan's unrivaled craft skills.



On May 24th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for pictures and gifs of professionally and perfectly crafted fan art of BTS. The original post is titled "Merch that an international Army with godsent skills made (crazy good concepts and cool AR effects)"

Over 1100 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments. Some comments include: "Please mass produce this and sell this", "Wth??? This is so freaking cool", "I don't even understand how this works lol But I really want to see this in person.", "Bighit what are you doing? Contact this person ASAP", "I wish this was the official merch", "The quality is just out of this world.", "Now that I know these exist I want these so bad."





Check out the pictures below and the original creator of this gorgeous artwork. What do you think?