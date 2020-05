ONEWE's comeback date is inching closer as the rookie boy band releases new unit photos for their upcoming album 'ONE'.

The talented RBW group is slowly building its presence and fan base. New teaser photos show the members posing charismatically in the desert in preppy looks. The group's first full album is scheduled to drop on May 26th, so keep an eye out for more news on their comeback.

Are you excited for ONEWE's comeback?