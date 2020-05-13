Ahn Ji Young talks about moving on as Bolbbalgan4 without Woo Ji Yoon

Ahn Ji Young opened up about moving on as Bolbbalgan4 without Woo Ji Yoon.
At the showcase for 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' on May 13, Ahn Ji Young introduced her new mini album, saying, "It's late in spring, but I wanted to give listeners the emotions of the 'Puberty Book' album, so I ended up releasing the second part. To be honest, I did feel empty and like the space [Woo Ji Yoon] left was big, but I prepared with everything that I could do."
She continued, "For this album, I tried to bring back the feeling of the past album too. Rather than doing something as a solo artist, I wanted to show a new sound that Bolbbalgan4 is trying out."
Have you heard Bolbbalgan4's new title songs "Hug" and "Leo" featuring EXO's Chanyeol?
