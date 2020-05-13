Idol stars pick SHINee as group with most unique merchandise on 'TMI News'

Idol stars picked SHINee as the group with the most unique merchandise on 'TMI News'.
On the May 13th episode of 'TMI News', SHINee ranked in at #1 on the list of the idol groups with the most interesting merchandise for fans. Though they've had a number of products featuring their images, including gochujang, it was SHINee's special hats that included a mask of the members' faces that put them at the top of the list.
At #2 was MAMAMOO with their fan light stick shaped as a daikon radish, at #3 was BLACKPINK with their own version of Monopoly, at #4 was NU'EST with Ren's book dedicated to fans, and at #5 was Oh My Girl with a whole dining set, including a miniature table, spoon, and chopsticks.
Check out the 'TMI News' segments above and below. You can find the rest of the ranking here.
